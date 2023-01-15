Kareena Kapoor Is 'Getting Ready' For The Crew Like This. Rhea Kapoor Reacts

A still from the video. (courtesy: anshukayoga)

Please don't disturb, Kareena Kapoor. She is busy getting ready for her upcoming project The Crew. We aren't making such claims. The actress has announced it on Instagram Stories. Kareena has uploaded a video of her yoga time. Oh boy. She makes it look so easy. We also get a glimpse of Kareena's house in the clip. From exercising with a yoga brick to core-strengthening session, the actress does it all. The text attached to it read, “Getting ready…The Crew.” Kareena has also tagged Rhea Kapoor, the co-producer of the film. Rhea, who has previously worked with Kareena in Veere Di Wedding, reposted the clip and wrote, “My Champion.”

The Crew also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu in lead roles. The film is jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The project was announced last year. The Rajesh Krishnan directorial will go on floors in February. At the time of the announcement, Tabu shared a video featuring herself, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and said, “"Excited for a new and crazy journey with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's next. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Shoot begins February 2023."

Rhea Kapoor also shared some behind the scene glimpses and wrote, “Hi, I am the producer and this is my crew! When girls get together some magical madness is bound to happen.” Kareena Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She wrote, "Why are we so mad? Why is Rhea the best? Love," with four stars and one heart emoji.

As per Rhea Kapoor, Tabu has a “mad sense of humour.” Sharing a picture of Tabu from the announcement photo shoot, Rhea said, “Iconic Tabu. Fun fact about tabu, not only is she insanely talented and beautiful she's also got a mad sense of humour. Unreal. Can't handle it.”

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Apart from The Crew, she has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X.