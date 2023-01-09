Viral: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Attend A Football Match, Cheer For Their Team Mumbai City FC

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: ranbirholic.forever)

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took some time out from their parenting duties to cheer for Mumbai City FC, a co-owned team by Ranbir. The match took place in Mumbai, where the team played against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. Several pictures and videos of the couple attending the match and cheering for their team from the stands are going viral on the Internet. In the images, Alia looks pretty in a black jacket and jeans, while Ranbir can be seen in Mumbai City FC jersey paired with jeans and a blue cap.

In some viral images and videos, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen walking on the field and meeting the players. In other images, the couple can be seen enjoying the match from the stands and can be seen discussing the match.

Here have a look at the viral images of Ranbir and Alia from the match:

Well, we all know that Ranbir Kapoor loves football and is part of the All Stars Football Club with his other industry friends, including Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan and others. Also, he announced the name of his daughter Raha in a similar fashion. Alia, on her Instagram handle, shared a picture of them holding their baby girl in their arms while in the background, we can see a Barcelona jersey framed on a wall with Raha printed on it. Along with an image, the actress dropped a long note explaining the many meanings of Raha. An excerpt from the note read, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings... Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Here have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who got married in April 2022, welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

