Ranbir Kapoor Heard A Fan Scream 'I Love You.' What He Did Next Is Fully Adorable

Ranbir Kapoor winks at his fans. (courtesy: ranbir_kapoooor)

Ranbir Kapoor is a total charmer, and a recent viral video stands as proof. The actor was recently at a Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match in Dubai, and as he made his way to the field, behind his captain Abhishek Bachchan, one of his fans screamed, "Ranbir, I love you," and the next thing was like a dream come true for his fan. In the video, the actor, who is looking dapper in a pink jersey, happily turns around, looks over to the stands and winks at his fan. Soon after, loud cheers can be heard.

Check out the viral video below:

In another viral video, Ranbir Kapoor is happily interacting with his fans after a charity match. A fan can be heard saying, 'Oh my god," as the actor takes her phone to click selfies.

Here have a look:

A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at the airport with his team members, including Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Dino Morea and others. The actor jetted off to Dubai to attend the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor, who is Vice Captain of All Stars Football Club (ASFC), said, "We are really happy to be here. This also happens to be ASFC's 10th anniversary. This is probably the most, one of the most important things that I have been a part of. The kind of friends I made, the kind of teammates, the brotherhood we have had." However, Abhishek interrupts and teases him saying, "Which is so touching considering he just got married."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married last month on April 14 in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family and friend.