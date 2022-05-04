Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Twin In All-Black Outfits As They Get Snapped Together

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pictured in Film City

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married last month in an intimate wedding ceremony. Ever since then, the couple has been working on their respective projects. Now, for the first time, the newly-married couple was spotted together in the Film City in Mumbai for the shoot. However, they didn't pose together for the pictures. In the photos, Ranbir looks uber-cool in a black t-shirt paired with black and white pants, while Alia looks alluring in an all-black outfit. The couple will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra.

Here have a look at the pictures

Alia Bhatt gets snapped in Film City

Ranbir Kapoor waved at shutterbugs

Ranbir Kapoor posed with fans

Alia Bhatt posed with a fan girl

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had an intimate wedding ceremony at their Bandra house, attended by their family and close friends. Sharing dreamy pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The first part of the trilogy will release on September 9. Also, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Darlings.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has, Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled with Shraddha Kapoor.