Alia Bhatt Sums Up Her 'Selfie Life' In This New Instagram Post

Alia Bhatt, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, has shared several stunning pictures. The actress gave her Insta family a glimpse into her selfie life from January to April. In the post, her first picture is a sunkissed selfie in an olive green jacket paired with golden hoop earrings. In the next picture, Alia is flashing her million-dollar smile in an all-white outfit showing off Amitabh Bachchan's hand-written letter, lauding her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Her third picture seems to be from the sets of the Kesariya song from the movie Brahmastra. In the picture, her hair is covered with marigold petals, and in the background, we can see old buildings around the Varanasi ghats. In the last picture, Alia Batt can be seen clicking a selfie as she enjoys her time in the pool.

Sharing the post, the actress captioned it as "Jan - April ISL ( In Selfie Life )" Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Your selfies," while another called her baby girl, "Oh my baby girl".

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married last month in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family and close friends. Post wedding, she shared dreamy pictures and wrote a long note that read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has several films in her kitty- Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Darlings and Brahmastra with husband, Ranbir Kapoor.