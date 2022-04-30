Alia Bhatt Posts A Throwback Family Photo To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Alia Bhatt posted this (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt has shared a priceless throwback picture on Instagram to mark Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary. The veteran actor died in 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Coming back to Alia's monochrome frame that is just perfect. The snapshot features Alia, her [now] husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and the late “Rishi Ji”. Here, all of them are smiling ear t0 ear as they pose for the lens. Alia has also written a note. It read, “Always…And, forever.” She has added a heart icon to it.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fulfilled Rishi Kapoor's wish by tying the nuptial knot. The couple got married on April 14 in presence of their families and close friends. The wedding ceremony took place at Ranbir's house - Vastu. Pictures and videos from the gala event spread like wildfire on social media platforms. Alia's first Instagram update after she took the wedding vows made our hearts skip a beat. Along with a set of dreamy pictures, Alia wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home …In our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last five years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together…Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited project Brahmastra. The film will see Ranbir play the role of Shiva. It will release on September 9. The movie's star cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.