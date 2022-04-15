Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Rishi Kapoor's 'Wish Fulfilled' - See Neetu's Pic With Son

Neetu Kapoor posted this (Courtesy: neetu54)

And, we have a new picture coming in from the wedding of the year. Courtesy: Neetu Kapoor. But it is a special post dedicated to “Kapoor Saab” [late actor Rishi Kapoor]. Here, Neetu Kapoor is striking a signature pose with ever-dashing Ranbir Kapoor. The mother-son duo are just adorable. Well, the caption is something we all want you to look at. “This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab. Your wish has been fulfilled.” Neetu Kapoor has added red hearts and evil eye emojis to glam up the post.

For those who don't know, Rishi Kapoor, during a conversation with Meena Iyer, who had written his autobiography Khullam Khulla, had said that he won't mind at all if Ranbir Kapoor would like to have an intimate wedding.

Speaking to Bangalore Mirror, Meena Iyer, quoting Rishi Kapoor, said, “It's their call. I am okay with 45-odd people too. I will tell my friends, well-wishers to bless them. I will apologise and explain that everyone couldn't be invited because Ranbir is a private person. I respect his privacy.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married at an intimate wedding on April 14. The ceremony took place at Ranbir Kapoor's house Vastu. Alia aka Mrs Kapoor blessed all of us by sharing pictures featuring herself and her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Her note read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Congratulations, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.