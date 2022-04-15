Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Viral - The Newlyweds Danced To Shah Rukh Khan Songs

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Couple dances to Chhaiya Chhaiya (Courtesy: instantbollywood)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is over and now, photos and videos from the after-party are going viral. In one of the videos, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se. They matched their dance steps and their performance was just wow. The couple twins in red. While the new bride Alia Bhatt wore a simple red suit, Ranbir complemented her in a white kurta and red jacket. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 at the Sanju actor's house in Mumbai.

Check out Alia and Ranbir's dance video:

Another video from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's after-party is going viral, in which the bride is seen dancing with her mentor Karan Johar. Alia made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year and in the video, they are dancing to one of the film's songs. Radha originally featured Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia and Karan looked the happiest while dancing.

Check out the video here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love while shooting for Brahmastra. They dated for five years before getting married on Thursday. Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in a movie. Brahmastra has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and the first part of the film will release in September. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. She also has Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa.