Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Meet The Kapoors, Alia Is One Now

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Newbride with the Kapoors (Courtesy: stylebyanissa)

The Kapoors have welcomed Alia Bhatt into the family with love. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 and now, Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra has shared photos from the wedding. Alia is seen posing with the Kapoors, Nandas, and Jains. The photo features Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, who are Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor's daughter. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain's kids Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, and his wife Anissa Malhotra. Ranbir's aunt late Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda, daughter-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. One photo also has Ranbir and Anissa posing with Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta. Anissa Malhotra captioned the photos as "Fam Congratulations to this beautiful couple inside out."

Check out the photo here:

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a photo of the newlyweds and across it, she wrote, "Welcome to the family Mrs. Kapoor @aliaabhatt We love you."

Check out the photo here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra, their upcoming movie. They dated for five years and got married on April 14. The wedding was attended by only close friends and family members. After the wedding, Alia Bhatt shared photos from the big day and captioned them as "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor'sBrahmastra will release in September. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjun, and Mouni Roy in key roles.