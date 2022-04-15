Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Bride's Sister Pooja Bhatt Shares Havan Pic

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Pooja shares havan pic (Courtesy: poojab1972)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now married. Before their wedding, the Kapoors and Bhatts organised a havan for the couple and now, Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt has shared a photo from the puja. Pooja has shared a photo from the havan and a photo of Ranbir and Alia and had captioned them as "Love conquers all! @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor #ranbiraliawedding." Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14 at Vastu (Ranbir Kapoor's house) in Mumbai. Just like the couple's mehendi, the wedding was also attended by close friends and family.

Check out Pooja Bhatt's post:

Pooja Bhatt also shared a happy photo with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and it is captioned as "Because we're happy.. #siblingjoy #ranbiraliawedding." Soni Razdan commented on the pic and wrote, "Beauties," followed by an array of red heart emojis.

Check out the photo here:

For the wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wore outfits designed by Sabyasachi. They twinned in ivory shade outfits and Alia Bhatt chose a saree for the wedding. After the wedding, Alia shared dreamy photos from the big day and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Here are the photos:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will release in September.