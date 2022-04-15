Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: All The Inside Pics From The Shaandaar Shaadi

Alia, Ranbir Wedding: Ranbir with uncle Randhir (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday (April 14) in the presence of their close family and friends. The wedding was held at Ranbir's Vastu house. Soon after the wedding concluded, Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her dreamy wedding on Instagram. Meanwhile, guests have also been posting inside images from the intimate wedding ceremony. The pictures showed Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and others dressed in their best outfits. While in the images shared by Alia's BFFs, the couple is celebrating with a cake and champion.

Starting with the bride, Alia Bhatt shared dreamy pictures from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Here, check out below:

Kareena Kapoor shared a post featuring her father, Randhir Kapoor, with Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Papa and Brother. Pure Happiness"

Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her younger son Jeh, who is happily playing at his uncle's wedding. She captioned the post as "FRAMED My Heart My Beta"

In another post, Jeh is seen in the arms of Anissa Malhotra (Kareena's cousin Armaan Jain's wife). Sharing the post on her Instagram story, she wrote, "My Aniss With Her Boo"

Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of herself with Karan Johar, twinning in pink outfits. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Kaun hai yeh jisne doobara mudke humein nahin dekha?"

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor shared several pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram stories. Starting with her cousin Nitasha Nanda, Ritu Nanda's daughter, she shared a cute selfie with her sister.

Next, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the picture with bride Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan and tagged her name with a heart emoticon.

Ridhhima's next post was for sister Kareena Kapoor and captioned it as, "My fave girl".

Riddhima also shared a post with her cousin Aadar Jain, aunt Rima Jain's son.

Next, she shared a post with bride Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt and wrote, "sister sister".

Riddhima also shared a fam-jam picture with Alia Bhatt's family including her two sisterPooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, and her brother Rahul Bhatt.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a fun-filled picture with Ayan Mukerji.

Riddhima also shared a post featuring her mother Neetu Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain and sister Nitasha Nanda. All the ladies in the picture looked gorgeous.

Ridhhima shared a post with uncle Karan Kapoor, who looked dashing in Indian attire.

Riddhima's next post was dedicated to Kapoor sisters-Kareena, Karisma and Nitasha Nanda. All four can be seen posing for the camera in style.

Neetu Kapoor also dropped a glimpse of an intimate wedding ceremony. She shared a post on her Instagram stories with her son-in-law Bharat Sahni and his mother.

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more #familylove #merebhaikishaadihai"

Karan Johar shared a selfie with newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He captioned it as "too much love..."

Alia Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt shared a few glimpses from the intimate wedding ceremony. He shared a post with father Mahesh Bhatt and captioned it as "My father my universe "

He also shared a selfie with sister Pooja Bhatt. In the picture, the brother-sister duo are flashing their million-dollar smiles.

His next post was for his "beautiful sister" Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt's BFF Akasha Ranjan Kapoor shared a picture of newlyweds on her Instagram story and captioned it as "To Love, To Life, L'Chaim"



Alia Bhatt's other BFF Devika Advani also shared a post of newlyweds cutting a cake.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra also shared a glimpse of his "favourite" people-Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar. He captioned the picture as "My all time favourites forever"

