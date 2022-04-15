Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: All The Inside Pics From The Shaandaar Shaadi

Alia, Ranbir Wedding: Kareena Kapoor shared a cute picture of her son Jeh. Check out the inside pictures

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: All The Inside Pics From The Shaandaar Shaadi

Alia, Ranbir Wedding: Ranbir with uncle Randhir (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday (April 14) in the presence of their close family and friends. The wedding was held at Ranbir's Vastu house. Soon after the wedding concluded, Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her dreamy wedding on Instagram. Meanwhile, guests have also been posting inside images from the intimate wedding ceremony. The pictures showed Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and others dressed in their best outfits. While in the images shared by Alia's BFFs, the couple is celebrating with a cake and champion.   

Starting with the bride, Alia Bhatt shared dreamy pictures from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Here, check out below: 

Kareena Kapoor shared a post featuring her father, Randhir Kapoor, with Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Papa and Brother. Pure Happiness"

Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her younger son Jeh, who is happily playing at his uncle's wedding. She captioned the post as "FRAMED My Heart My Beta"

In another post, Jeh is seen in the arms of Anissa Malhotra (Kareena's cousin Armaan Jain's wife). Sharing the post on her Instagram story, she wrote, "My Aniss With Her Boo"

4d50n468

Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of herself with Karan Johar, twinning in pink outfits. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Kaun hai yeh jisne doobara mudke humein nahin dekha?"

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor shared several pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram stories. Starting with her cousin Nitasha Nanda, Ritu Nanda's daughter, she shared a cute selfie with her sister.  

cg54dfb

Next, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the picture with bride Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan and tagged her name with a heart emoticon. 

d6i7icp8

Ridhhima's next post was for sister Kareena Kapoor and captioned it as, "My fave girl".

7ti51tjo
spk6mtro

Riddhima also shared a post with her cousin Aadar Jain, aunt Rima Jain's son. 

l6mmn0t

Next, she shared a post with bride Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt and wrote, "sister sister".

ot07kajg

Riddhima also shared a fam-jam picture with Alia Bhatt's family including her two sisterPooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, and her brother Rahul Bhatt. 

tgj73o8g

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a fun-filled picture with Ayan Mukerji. 

2o5pq1og

Riddhima also shared a post featuring her mother Neetu Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain and sister Nitasha Nanda. All the ladies in the picture looked gorgeous. 

rp01sd58

Ridhhima shared a post with uncle Karan Kapoor, who looked dashing in Indian attire. 

t2b2bmn

Riddhima's next post was dedicated to Kapoor sisters-Kareena, Karisma and Nitasha Nanda. All four can be seen posing for the camera in style. 

fqv93qno

Neetu Kapoor also dropped a glimpse of an intimate wedding ceremony. She shared a post on her Instagram stories with her son-in-law Bharat Sahni and his mother. 

uuhsqu9

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more #familylove #merebhaikishaadihai"

Karan Johar shared a selfie with newlyweds Alia Bhatt and  Ranbir Kapoor. He captioned it as "too much love..."

mb6pektg

Alia Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt shared a few glimpses from the intimate wedding ceremony. He shared a post with father Mahesh Bhatt and captioned it  as "My father my universe "

He also shared a selfie with sister Pooja Bhatt. In the picture, the brother-sister duo are flashing their million-dollar smiles. 

mjnpqk88

His next post was for his "beautiful sister" Shaheen Bhatt. 

hltbir98

Alia Bhatt's BFF Akasha Ranjan Kapoor shared a picture of newlyweds on her Instagram story and captioned it  as "To Love, To Life, L'Chaim"

li63bm9g


Alia Bhatt's other BFF Devika Advani also shared a post of newlyweds cutting a cake.

gi1k1658

Ace designer Manish Malhotra also shared a glimpse of his "favourite" people-Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar. He captioned the picture as "My all time favourites forever"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married at Ranbir's Vastu house in Bandra. 

Also Read

.