Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Deepika Padukone Wishes The Newlyweds 'Love, Light And Laughter'

Deepika and Alia posing together

Alia Bhatt's wedding post is overwhelmed by comments left by her Bollywood colleagues, among the Deepika Padukone. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday afternoon, soon after which she posted a set of magical pictures from the wedding ceremony. Deepika, who used to date Ranbir and is now married to Ranveer Singh and shares a close bond with Alia, wrote this message: "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter," along with a heart emoticon. The two couples - Alia-Ranbir and Deepika Ranveer, are good friends. They went on holiday to Ranthambhore together, Alia and Ranbir were at Deepika's birthday party, and Deepika was Alia's plus one at the premiere of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

With the wedding pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"

First look at the post:

Check out Deepika Padukone's comment below:

Katrina Kaif, who also used to date Ranbir Kapoor and is co-starring with Alia Bhatt in the new film Jee Le Zaraa, left a message as well.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding ceremonies kick-started with a puja, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on April 13. The couple married at Ranbir's Vastu house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.