Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Messages From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Sharma And Other Stars

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Couple's wedding pic (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are receiving love and blessings from their friends and colleagues after their wedding. After dating each other for five years, the couple got married on April 14, in Mumbai. After the wedding, Alia Bhatt has shared photos from the big day and celebs have showered them with love. Sonam Kapoor commented, "Congratulations both of you! Looking angelic." Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Congratulations to both of you." Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Many many congratulations for the new beginning! Sending lots of love your way."

Alia Bhatt'sGully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh left an array of red heart emojis in the comment section. Preity Zinta's comment reads, "Congrats to both of you as you start this new journey together. Loads of love n happiness to both of you always." Neeti Mohan commented, "Wish you both an amazing partnership. Both of you look DIVINE Heartiest congratulations." "Congratulations," wrote Kajal Aggarwal.

Anushka Sharma reposted Alia Bhatt's post on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Heart is so full, @aliaabhatt & Ranbir, a beautiful journey together filled with love that oozes in these pictures for the rest of your lives." Zoya Akhtar commented, "Congratulations!!! So happy for you both. Health and Happiness forever."

Alia Bhatt captioned the photos as "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was a close-knit affair and was attended by close friends and family members.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in a movie. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will release in September.