Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: The Perils Of Trying To Take A Family Pic - Kareena Kapoor, Our Sympathies

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Kareena with "men of her life" (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has been sharing photos from her "bhai ki shaadi". And the latest photo is a candid family pic. The photo features Kareena with Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. In the photo, Jeh is looking away from the camera, Taimur is picking his nose, Saif is smiling for the camera, and Kareena is caught in the middle of something. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress has captioned the photo as "This what trying to get a family picture looks like...Saifu please smile for the picture ...Tim take your finger out of your nose ya...Jeh baba look here...Me-Arrey Koi Photo Lo Yar...Click...And this is what I got best guys. #The Men of my life#My World. Bhai Ki Shaadi." Kareena, Saif, Taimur, and Jeh were dressed in the shades of pink and white for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi commented, "Love U all!!!" Manish Malhotra left red heart emojis in the comment section.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's latest post:

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor shared a photo from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. In the photo, Kareena is seen playing with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi. The photo was captioned as "Framed. My Heart. My Beta. #Jeh." The photo has more than fourteen lakh likes.

See the photo here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14 in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. The film will release in August and is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.