Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Wedding: Kareena Kapoor And Son Jeh In A Precious Pic

Ranbir, Alia wedding: Kareena Kapoor with Jeh. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

At Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, his cousin Kareena Kapoor stole the show and how. Simply put, Kareena Kapoor supremacy was omnipresent at both the wedding festivities - the mehendi (on Wednesday) and the wedding (this afternoon). On Thursday evening, after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Kareena Kapoor shared one picture of herself with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan and adorable can't even begin to describe it. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor and the little one can be seen twinning in pastel pink outfits. Kareena in a saree, and baby Jeh in a matching kurta-pajama set. She captioned the post: Framed. "My Heart. My Beta Jeh."

See Kareena Kapoor's post here. It has our heart.

Kareena Kapoor's outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra. "The very beautiful Kareena Kapoor stunning in a classic real zari embrodiered timeless organza saree," read the caption on the post.

Ahead of the wedding, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were photographed by the paparazzi stationed outside their building. The star couple were twinning and winning.

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. They got married in 2012. They are also parents to Taimur, 5. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21 last year. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy.