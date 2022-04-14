Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Two Special Little Guests Spotted - Taimur Ali Khan And Brother Jeh

Ranbir, Alia Wedding: Taimur and Jeh pictured arriving

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding guest list was select but star-studded and included two tiny people - Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh. Taimur, all of five-years-old, and Jeh, in his nanny's arms, were pictured by paparazzi riding in the back of a car. Their parents Kareena and Saif had gone on ahead to the wedding. Taimur and Jeh did not attend yesterday's mehendi and neither did Saif. Kareena and Ranbir are cousins - Kareena is the daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Ranbir is the son of late actor Rishi Kapoor. See Taimur and Jeh arriving for their uncle's wedding:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were photographed at the home when they were leaving for the wedding. Kareena looked lovely in a pale pink and gold saree by Manish Malhotra.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married today in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends only. Other than Kareena and Saif, the baraatis included Ranbir's mother and sister Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni, Kareena's sister and father Karisma and Randhir Kapoor, Navya Naveli with parents Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda who is Ranbir's cousin, and various other members of the Kapoor family.

The ladkiwale were represented by Alia's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, sisters Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt, aunt Tina Razdan and best friend Akansha Ranjan.

The list of friends invited included Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka, Alia's mentor Karan Johar, and the couple's Brahmastra director and close friend Ayan Mukerji.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to make an appearance for the media this evening.