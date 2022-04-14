Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Newlyweds 'Will Pose For Pictures After 7 PM,' Says Security Team

Alia, Ranbir Wedding: Alia and Ranbir from the song Kesariya. (courtesy: expressomagazine)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has been shrouded in secrecy but they make an appearance for the media in just a few hours. The couple is getting married as we write this and will pose for pictures this evening, reports news agency PTI. "Ranbir and Alia will pose for pictures after 7 pm today. Only one camera from each publication will be allowed," Yusuf Ibrahim, Alia's security in-charge, told reporters outside the Vastu apartment building. Paparazzi have been camped outside Vastu this entire week.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are having an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their close family members and friends, which include Akash and Shloka Ambani. The ladkiwale at the wedding include Alia's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, sisters Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt, aunt Tina Razdan and best friend Akansha Ranjan. The baaraat, which far outnumbers the ladkiwale, include Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Sahni and her family, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and the Nandas - Navya Naveli with her parents Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda who is Ranbir's cousin. Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji are also at the wedding.

Meanwhile, the entire stretch from Ranbir's Vastu complex to the under-construction Krishna Raj building where the couple will live post-wedding has been strung with lights from the trees.

The security around the area has tightened up. Yesterday, Ranbir and Alia's security team, along with five policemen, were stationed outside the apartment building. On Thursday morning, more people were added to the security.