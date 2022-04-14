Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Wedding: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Can't Keep Calm, Because 'Bhai Ki Shaadi'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this image. (courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to marry in a few hours and ahead of the special occasion, the actor's sister and jewelry designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture of her mehendi OOTD. For the pre-wedding festivities, Riddhima wore a sequined saree from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra, who happens to be a close family friend. Riddhima summed up her mood with a caption that read: "Mere bhai ki shaadi" Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding will take place at the actor's Mumbai residence, in the presence of close friends and family members. The guest list reportedly has only 28 people.

See Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post here:

Ahead of the wedding, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, along with mom Neetu Kapoor, was pictured for the Haldi ceremony. Neetu Kapoor was dressed in a yellow outfit, while Riddhima opted for a white ensemble. the mother-daughter duo were dressed in their festive best.

Hera are the pictures of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at the haldi.

Neetu Kapoor with Riddhima.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, co-stars of Brahmastra, fell in love on the sets of the film that is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The film's stellar cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to release in September this year.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a Delhi-based jewelry designer. She is married to entrepreneur Bharat Sahni. The couple are parents to a daughter named Samara.