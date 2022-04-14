Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu Kapoor's Mehendi Has 'Rishi' Written. It's OK To Cry

Ranbir, Alia wedding: Neetu Kapoor's mehendi is special.

Neetu Kapoor has been actively teasing her Instafam with some pictures from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities. The stars are set to marry this afternoon at the actor's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Before the wedding, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni stepped out for a bit for the haldi ceremony this morning. The mother-daughter duo happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. On her Instagram, the veteran actress shared a glimpse of her mehendi, which has her late husband Rishi Kapoor's name written on it. Neetu Kapoor was married to actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai in April 2020 after battling cancer for two years. He was 67.

This is what Neetu Kapoor posted:

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor met on the sets of the 1974 film Zehreela Insaan. They got married in 1980. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor co-starred in films like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein and Zinda Dil, among many others. After their marriage, the actors worked together in films like Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Besharam, which also starred their son Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor is also a mom to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a Delhi-based jewelry designer. Neetu Kapoor's next project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and content creator-actor Prajakta Koli. The film has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it has been directed by Raj Mehta. She is currently seen judging the TV reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.