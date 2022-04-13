Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Mehendi: How Neetu Kapoor, Daughter Riddhima Lit Up The Festivities

Ranbir, Alia wedding: Neetu Kapoor pictured with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited wedding festivities kick-started on Wednesday afternoon with a mehendi ceremony at Ranbir Kapoor's Pali Hill residence Vastu. While inside pictures from the ceremony are awaited, groom-to-be's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made up for it by stepping out and posing for the paparazzi after the ceremony. While Neetu Kapoor's pick was a floral saree, Riddhima dazzled in a sequined saree. The mother-daughter duo were in the mood to pose and so they did. See the stunning pictures of Neetu Kapoor with daughter Riddhima here:

Earlier during the day, Neetu Kapoor was pictured arriving at the venue with daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samara and son-in-law Bharat Sahni. She greeted the paparazzi with a namaste. After a quick outfit change, Neetu Kapoor waved at the shutterbugs.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating in 2018 and made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in the same year. Both the actors have been frequently spotted together and with each other's families as well. Alia made her relationship with Ranbir Instagram official in 2018. However, Ranbir, who is a social media recluse, confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend." The star couple is set to get married tomorrow.

Neetu Kapoor was married to actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai in April 2020 after battling cancer for two years. He was 67. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a Delhi-based jewelry designer. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir is also a successful Bollywood actor. Neetu Kapoor's next project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and content creator-actor Prajakta Koli. The film has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it has been directed by Raj Mehta. She is currently seen judging the TV reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.