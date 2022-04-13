Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding: All The Times Ranbir Featured In Soni Razdan And Shaheen Bhatt's Posts

Ranbir, Alia marriage: Soni Razdan shared this image. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's big day is tomorrow. Sources close to the family confirmed to NDTV that tomorrow is the wedding, which will take place at their flat in Vastu building at 3 pm. This will also be just for close family and friends. The wedding ceremony will be attended by just family members and close friends. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love during the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. They started dating in 2018 and made their first appearance together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception the same year. As the couple is all set to embark on a new journey, let us look back at all the times Ranbir Kapoor ( a social media recluse), featured on the Instagram profiles of the Bhatt family members:

In March 2019, after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Best Actor wins at the Filmfare Awards, Soni Razdan shared this picture of the two stars and she wrote in her caption: "Congratulations you two ... happiness and proudness #filmfareawards #congratulations #andcelebrations."

Ranbir Kapoor made it to Alia's mom Soni Razdan's Instagram handle in 2018. The occasion was Ranbir Kapoor's birthday and the special post also features the actor's mom Neetu Kapoor. Soni Razdan captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Rockstar ! In that vein wish you rocking year and a fabulous day."

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen wished Ranbir Kaapoor on his birthday last year like this. The picture also features her and Alia's cat Juniper.

Which post for Ranbir Kapoor did you like the most?