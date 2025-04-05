Throwback Gems From Young Alia Bhatt's Travel Diaries. Courtest: Mother Soni Razdan, Obviously

Soni Razdan's latest Instagram post is pure nostalgia wrapped in cuteness. The veteran actress treated fans to a bunch of adorable throwback pictures from daughter Alia Bhatt's childhood travel diaries.

Each photo came with a heartfelt (and sometimes hilarious) caption that added so much charm. In the first snap, a little Alia is seen striking a pose during what was apparently her first-ever international trip. The caption read, “Looking back at our memories, this picture melts my heart.... This is the moment Aloo realised she was travelling abroad for the first time.”

Next up, there is a shot of Soni Razdan and her daughter. The funny note? “In this moment, while Aloo and the girls were living their best vacation lives, I was secretly panicking over the missing return tickets!”

Another photo shows Alia sitting on Soni Razdan's lap. The story behind it? “Aloo started crying right after this image was clicked because she couldn't bring her pet to the hotel.”

One more pic shows baby Alia Bhatt chilling in her mom's arms while Soni Razdan stands tall. “On this one trip she had no idea how far I walked carrying her back to our hotel after our car broke down and I couldn't find a cab!” read the text attached to the image.

The caption of the post read, “Throwback to the travel memories Alia and I share.”

Reacting to the post, actress Lillete Dubey wrote, “Pretty woman .. you!”

Soni Razdan was last seen in the 2024 series Tanaav.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt last appeared in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. The Vasan Bala directorial hit theatres in October 2024. Up next, Alia is stepping into the YRF spy universe with Alpha, which also features Sharvari Wagh.

The actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War lined up. Alia's husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal are also part of this film.