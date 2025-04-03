Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Stayed With Alia Bhatt In The Hospital For A Week After Raha's Birth, Meanwhile Saif...

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance bloomed on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The two got married on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their baby girl Raha on November 6, 2022.

An old interview between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor from her show What Women Want has re-surfaced.

Kareena is heard revealing that Ranbir stayed over in the hospital with Alia Bhatt for a week after their daughter Raha was born. However, Saif Ali Khan did not stay back even for a night when either Taimur or Jeh were born.

Ranbir said, "I was very good like I was with her. You know, I had taken a sabbatical from work for two to three months prior to the delivery. You know, I stayed in the hospital for a week with her."

Kareena responded, "That means you're such a lovely husband. I mean, like look at it. Saif didn't stay one night with me at the hospital."

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. They welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016, and their second son Jeh in 2021.

Alia Bhatt has been hinting at her plans for a second child with Ranbir in several interviews recently.

On IMDb's Icons Only segment, Alia had spoken about her desires, "Hopefully, many more movies, not just as an actor but hopefully also as a producer. More babies, lots of travel, and just a healthy, happy, simple, quiet, peaceful, full-of-nature life."

On Jay Shetty's podcast, she also mentioned how she has a boy's name saved just in case Ranbir and her second child is a boy.

