Ajay Devgn Receives A Lovely Birthday Gift From <i>Gangubai Kathiawadi</i> Co-Star Alia Bhatt. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn shared screen space for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ajay Devgn essayed the role of Rahim Lala, who turns out to be a fierce protector of Alia's character Gangu in the film. She eventually becomes the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, where she is forcefully brought and sold off by her lover.

Yesterday, on Ajay Devgn's birthday, Alia sent a beautiful bouquet of white flowers to the actor. The paparazzi video that started circulating online, went viral in no time.

Alia's name was also written on the gift card placed in the bouquet. Interestingly, the colour white holds a lot of significance in the storyline of Gangubai Kathiawadi too.

Kajol had also taken to her social media, to wish Ajay a very Happy Birthday. Sharing a lovely picture with Ajay, she captioned it, "All the cool people were born in August but we don't mind wishing u a happy birthday..... thank u for always being older than me."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She is busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

As for Ajay Devgn, he is gearing up to reprise his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the upcoming sequel, Raid 2. The teaser, unveiled last week, has garnered a lot of buzz. It will be directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and written by Ritesh Shah, Karan Vyas, and Jaideep Yadav.

Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of the antagonist in the film. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.