To Alia Bhatt, Birthday Wishes From Kareena Kapoor, Sister Shaheen And Mom Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt turned 32 on Saturday, March 15, and her family and industry friends made sure to shower her with love and warm wishes. The actress' elder sister Shaheen Bhatt shared an adorable video on Instagram.

The clip begins with a throwback video of little Alia looking adorable in a pink dress. It then transitions into a montage of candid moments. We see Alia smiling, partying, dancing and even sleeping.

Adding to the sibling love, the video features several snapshots of Alia and Shaheen. Our favourite? A picture of the duo dressed in matching black outfits.

The video wraps up with another heartwarming throwback – a baby Alia sitting in a feeding chair, with her big sister Shaheen right by her side.

“Light of my life - then, now, forever. I'll always answer all your dumb questions. Happy Birthday, best friend. I love you,” read the side note.

Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza dropped a bunch of red hearts. Alia and Shaheen's mother, Soni Razdan, commented, “When did you both get so big ya it was just yesterday you were babies.”

Soni Razdan also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her “darling” daughter on Instagram.

The carousel begins with a selfie of Alia. She is smiling warmly at the camera. Next, we see a stunning shot of the birthday girl from a photoshoot.

One of the most adorable slides features the mother-daughter duo celebrating Christmas. Do not miss their cute festive-themed hair accessories.

In her caption, Soni Razdan shared a poem for her daughter. The veteran actress wrote, “Dearest Alia A little wish for you … You perhaps do not know how you make all our lives glow. Hope you have a smashing year, and live it without any fears, May audacity be your friend and your triumphs never end. May your troubles melt away (And not come back another day). I know my poem's not that great, but it's heart's in the right place. All that I'm trying to convey is I love you more than words can say. Happy Birthday birdie. Keep on flying. (sic)” Just like us, did you also say, “Awww”?

Responding to the post, Alia Bhatt said, “Love you mama birdie.”

Alia Bhatt's sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor, also made sure to shower her with love on her special day. She shared a black-and-white snapshot on her Instagram Stories. The photo featured the duo striking playful poses for the camera.

The caption read, “Happy birthday to my favourite girl. Superstar, love you tons.”

https://www.instagram.com/ stories/kareenakapoorkhan/ 3588693921760475915/

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. Up next, she will be seen in Love & War and Alpha.