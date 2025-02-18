A Picture-Perfect Frame Of Alia Bhatt And Shaheen Bhatt Celebrating Grandmother's 96th Birthday

The Bhatt sisters are super happy today. Wondering, why? It's their grandmother Gertrude Hoelzer's birthday. She turns 96 today. On the special day, Alia and Shaheen's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan dropped a set of pictures on Instagram.

The opening frame is a throwback glimpse of Gertrude Hoelzer, enjoying her time by the beach. We also get a glimpse of the birthday cake – of course, a chocolate delight. The last frame features Alia and Shaheen sharing a moment with their darling nani. The picture was clicked at the hospital, it seems.

Along with the album, Soni Razdan wrote, “When we reminded Mummy that she is 96 today, her first reaction was, ‘Oh, not very old then!' Happy Birthday, gorgeous Mummy. May you continue to think young and live long.”

As expected, the heartfelt post didn't go unnoticed. Bollywood celebrities and fans poured in their wishes. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari was among the first to comment, “So stunning! Happy birthday to her and many happy healthy years.” Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan's sister, chimed in with a cheerful message, “Happy happy birthday to your super gorgeous mom.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt shares an incredible bond with her mother and sister. The actress never misses a chance to celebrate them. Speaking to the magazine The Nod, Alia opened up about her bond with her sister Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan.

She added, “I was barely 23 when I moved out of the house. I'd be away on long shooting schedules, and sometimes you wouldn't even know which city I was in. Now when I look back, I'm like, wow, it was very cool of you to let me do that so early on because that actually helped me come into my own."

She added, "That was a defining point in my life, and our relationship. But I do feel I left home too soon — and I won't let that happen with Raha."

Alia Bhatt and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022.