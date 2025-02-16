<i>Chhaava</i>: Vicky Kaushal's Film Receives Massive Love As Fans Pour Milk Over Posters And Perform <i>Aarti</i>

Chhaava directed by Laxman Utekar, sees Vicky Kaushal in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of his doting wife Yesubai Bhonsale.

The film opened to a massive Rs 31 crore on Day 1, making it Vicky's biggest opening to date. While there have been mixed reviews pouring in, the box office collections refuse to simmer down.

Domestically, the film saw an increase of 17.74% in its box office performance on the second day, earning Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday.

However, fans are giving Rajnikanth level of devotion to Vicky's historical epic. Several videos have now gone viral online, where the fan frenzy has peaked.

The videos showcase fans pouring milk over giant Chhaava film posters and performing aarti. They are also heard chanting "Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ki jai."

Another video from a Hyderabad theatre shows fans breaking a coconut and chanting "Har Har Mahadev", as they perform aarti.

Such an outpour of love from fans is not entirely new. South superstars such as Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ajith Kumar, have been accustomed to such fanfare. Vicky Kaushal seems to be the newest member.

The film is adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.

Vicky Kaushal also has Love & War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in his pipeline of films. He will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.