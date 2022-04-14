Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Dressed In Their Festive Best

Ranbir, Alia wedding: Kareena Kapoor pictured with Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor marked her presence at cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, dressed in her festive finery. Kareena was stunning as ever in a pastel pink saree, while her husband Saif Ali Khan looked charming in a matching ensemble. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. They got married in 2012. The star couple were pictured sans sons Taimur and Jeh. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first project together. The stars made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018.

See the pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan here:

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena, Saif pictured outside the venue.

For the mehendi, Kareena Kapoor picked a silver lehenga, with hues of pink and blue, while Karisma stood out in a mustard anarkali, which she paired with statement jewelry. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. They are the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Both are the top actors of their generations. After the mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse of her mehendi on her Instagram story. I love mehendi, she wrote.

Screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy. She will soon produce a film as well.

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.