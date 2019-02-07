Inside Karan Johar's Twins Roohi And Yash's Birthday Party With Varun Dhawan And Other Guests

Varun Dhawan photographed with Yash at the party

Highlights Roohi and Yash cut a three-tier birthday cake Misha also attended the party Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in February 2017

Actor Varun Dhawan was the first celeb to arrive at the second birthday party of filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash. Pictures of Varun with little Roohi and Yash from the party venue have been shared widely and in the backdrop, we can see several toys and gifts on display. Roohi and Yash wore similar outfits for the party with different jackets. They cut a three-tier birthday cake with their photos on it along with Karan Johar, who sung happy birthday for his kids. Karan's mother Hiroo Johar was also by their side. Take a look at the pictures from Roohi and Yash's birthday party.

On her Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared an adorable video of their daughter Misha, playing at Roohi and Yash's party with other kids. As per reports, Taimur, Laksshya, Inaaya, Ahil and others are also invited to the party.

Take a look.

Screenshot of Mira Kapoor's Instagram stories

Happy birthday, Roohi and Yash!

Earlier today, Neha Dhupia wished Roohi and Yash on behalf of her daughter Mehr and wrote, "Happy birthday, my dearest Roohi and Yash... I still remember the first time we met and both of you screamed out loud, "Bbbbaaaaabbbbbyyyyyy".... I may not be joining you for your birthday celebrations this time as I will be busy but I promise I'll create havoc with you very, very soon."

Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in February 2017. Yash has been named after Karan's later father Yash Johar while Roohi's name is a rearrangement of Hiroo Johar's name.