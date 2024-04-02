Maidaan New Trailer: Ajay Devgn Shines In A Stirring Tale Of Struggle And Triumph

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Attention movie enthusiasts. Get ready to witness the inspiring saga of Coach Syed Abdul Rahim and his team as they defy the odds and etch their names in the pantheon of sporting legends. The long-awaited film Maidaanstarring Ajay Devgn is set to hit the screens on April 10. After a significant delay, fans can finally rejoice as the makers unveiled a new trailer of the film on Tuesday. In Maidaan, Ajay Devgn steps into the shoes of coach Syed Abdul Rahim, a visionary figure celebrated for revolutionising Indian football during the golden era spanning from 1952 to 1962. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film promises to immerse audiences in a compelling narrative that delves into the depths of determination, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit.

The trailer kicks off with a poignant moment as Ajay Devgn's wife expresses doubt prevalent across India regarding the team's chances of victory, yet Ajay's unwavering belief in their potential shines through. As the coach embarks on the arduous journey of assembling a formidable team, drawn from diverse backgrounds including players hailing from the slums of India, the trailer showcases his strategic prowess and relentless dedication towards his goal.

However, amid the pursuit of excellence, challenges loom large. Ajay Devgn's character faces scepticism and opposition, questioning his unorthodox choices and methods. Despite the obstacles, he presses forward with unwavering resolve, vowing to overcome failure or else renounce coaching altogether.

The trailer takes a dramatic turn as the team loses the Asian Games championship and encounters massive backlash, symbolised by a harrowing scene where the players' bus is attacked by a mob wielding stones and sticks. Yet, amid the chaos, Maidaan pivots its focus onto the resilience of the coach and his team, depicting a riveting journey of perseverance, sacrifice, and eventual triumph. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Dil EK, Samaj EK, Soch EK! Witness the untold true story of S.A. Rahim and his #TeamIndia, aajao #Maidaan mein, in Cinemas 10th April!

Maidaan, featuring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in significant roles, is slated for release on April 10. The film will clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.