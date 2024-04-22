Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn's Sports Biopic 'Is Now The Best-Performing Film'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: NishitShawHere)

Maidaan has shown excellent performance at the box office during its second weekend. On day 12, the sports drama, directed by Amit Sharma, collected ₹ 3.15 crore, said Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has so far earned ₹ 35.79 crore. In his detailed note on X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “Maidaan is now the best-performing film, the *day-wise* numbers are much better than #BMCM and also the new titles [#DADP, #LSD2]… However, the overall total remains poor. #Maidaan is collecting at *select* urban centres mainly, but the mass pockets remain dismal…The advantage is the lack of prominent films in the coming weeks, which should help #Maidaan stay on crease for some time.”

Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 2] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.83 cr, Sun 3.15 cr. Total: ₹ 35.79 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice *Updated* [Week 1] Wed previews + Thu [#Eid] 7.25 cr, Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 5.65 cr, Sun 6.52 cr, Mon 1.40 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed [#RamNavmi] 1.93 cr, Thu 1.15 cr. *Extended* Week 1 total: ₹ 28.30 cr. #Maidaan biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 28.30 cr [8 days + previews] Weekend 2: ₹ 7.49 cr Total: ₹ 35.79 cr #India biz.”

In Maidaan, Ajay Devgn plays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of the Indian football team. At the trailer launch event of the movie, Ajay shared how Maidaan challenged him as an actor. He said, “After 1983 (referring to India's win in the cricket World Cup), football was lost somewhere. I was amazed that this happened in our country. We had Amit Sharma (director), who did extensive research. I would not call it just a sports film. It has got so much drama. As an actor, it was a film with so many layers. It is very strong in its emotional drama, apart from sports. After a long time, I had fun doing a film like this. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Ajay Devgn continued, “It feels very exciting when you watch any match at home (on TV) or if you are playing anywhere, suddenly you feel younger. It gets very exciting. Amit trained all the boys for a year, and they all play (football) so well. I haven't played (football) on screen, I just have one sequence.”

Maidaan also features Priyamani and Nitanshi Goel in significant roles. The movie has been jointly produced by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films.