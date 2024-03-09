Suniel Shetty's Message For Son Ahan After Sanki Announcement: 'Couldn't Be Prouder'

Suniel Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: suniel.shetty)

For all Ahan Shetty fans out there, we have an amazing update. The actor will soon share the screen space with Pooja Hegde in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sanki. Soon after the announcement, actor Suniel Shetty gave a big shout-out to his son. On Friday, Suniel Shetty shared a special post, featuring a collage of Ahan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Pooja Hegde. The Hera Pheri star shared the photo along with a note, wherein he congratulated Ahan and wished him the best. Suniel Shetty wrote, “Good things come to those who have patience and wait, but better things come to those who have patience and work for it. Congratulations son, on the announcement of Sanki. Your perseverance is admirable, and I couldn't be prouder. Wishing you nothing but the best on this exciting journey!” Responding to the post, Darshan Kumar dropped a red heart emoticon.

The official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson earlier shared a few details about the project. Sanki will be jointly directed by Adnan Shaikh and Yasir Jah. The film, which will be bankrolled under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is written by Rajat Aroraa. Sanki is scheduled to hit the theatres next year on Valentine's Day.

Announcing the big news, the production house wrote in the caption, “The Sankis are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine's Day. Sajid Nadiadwala's Sanki starring Ahan Shetty & Pooja Hegde releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you. Directed by Adnan Shaikh and Yasir Jah. Written by Rajat Aroraa.”

Check out the announcement of Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film here:

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty marked his Bollywood debut in 2021 with the action romantic film Tadap. In the Milan Luthria directorial, Ahan shared the screen space with Tara Sutaria. Apart from Ahan and Tara, the movie featured Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Mangala Kenkre in key roles.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, was last seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, which hit the theatres last year on Eid, also featured Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh and Siddharth Nigam.