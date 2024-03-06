Inside Pooja Hegde's Sun-Kissed Go Goa Gone Diaries: 'Enjoy The Now'

Pooja shared this image. (courtesy: PoojaHegde)

Pooja Hegde's holiday pictures from Goa will make you pack your travel bag. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor shared a bunch of lovely pictures from Goa. The first slide features a sun-kissed picture of Pooja. She can be seen wearing a yellow-striped shirt over a white tank top in the pictures. The album features some mirror selfies of Pooja. In the last slide, Pooja can be seen clicking a goofy selfie. She also treated her fans to a picture of the delicious food she had. Pooja wrote in the caption, "Enjoy the NOW." Take a look:

A couple of months ago, videos from a wedding went viral in which Pooja can be seen dancing to her hit numbers Arabic Kuthu, Butta Bomma. The first song was from her film Beast with Vijay. In another clip, Pooja can be seen dancing to her and Allu Arjun's song from their film AlaVaikunthapurramuloo. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Pooja shared her OOTN from a friend's wedding a couple of months ago. She wore gorgeous sarees on that occasion. In this picture, Pooja can be seen wearing a yellow saree and matching jewellery. She wrote in the caption, "The Mangalorian. This is the way." Take a look:

In another set of images, Pooja can be seen wearing a red lehenga. She simply captioned it, "Red Riding Hood." She added the hashtag wedding season. Take a look:

Pooja Hegde starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan last year. The film also starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh and Siddharth Nigam. Pooja Hegde's next project is with Shahid Kapoor. The film is titled Deva.