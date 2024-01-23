Athiya Shetty And Her Husband KL Rahul Share Loved-Up Video On Their 1st Wedding Anniversary

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

On their first wedding anniversary, cricketer KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty treated their fans to a loved-up video comprising of the most memorable moments of their dreamy wedding along with some candid moments from their regular life. Sharing the join point on their respective timelines, they wrote, "Finding you was like coming home." Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January last year at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in the presence of close friends and family members. Take a look at the post below:

Earlier in the day, Athiya's father and film veteran Suniel Shetty posted a picture on his Instagram dedicated to the couple. He captioned the post, "Happy first anniversary bachchas." In the comments section, Athiya Shetty wrote, "Love you papaaa." Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Happy anniversary." Archana Puran Singh's comment on the post read, "Wishing you both a very happy anniversary."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul began dating in 2019 and they got married in 2023. Sharing photos from their wedding album last year, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wrote in their Instagram posts, "In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

ICYMI, see photos from the wedding here:

Athiya Shetty was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.