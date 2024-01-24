Athiya Shetty's Comment On Brother Ahan's Anniversary Wish Or His Reply - Can't Decide What's Funnier

Ahan Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: ahanshetty )

First, let us take a moment and wish Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul a belated happy wedding anniversary. The couple completed a beautiful year of togetherness on Tuesday [January 23]. On their big day, Athiya's brother, actor Ahan Shetty shared a special post for the couple. The Tadap star dropped an unseen picture from Athiya and Rahul's wedding day. In the click, Ahan can be seen performing a ritual with the couple on the mandap. Sharing the photo, Ahan wrote, “How time flies! Happy 1 year anniversary.” The Hero actress was among the first ones to acknowledge her brother's post and her hilarious response caught everyone's attention. Athiya joked, “Happy anniversary to you and Rahul.” Athiya was presumably referring to the moment shared by Ahan where he is seen performing the ritual with his brother-in-law Rahul and both men have their hands extended with Athiya in the center. This gesture was caught in the frame, and makes it appear as though Ahan and Rahul are holding each other's hands. Responding to Athiya's joke, Ahan tagged KL Rahul and wrote: "Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul, we've been exposed."

In another comment, Athiya dropped a handful of heart emoticons. KL Rahul was also all hearts in the comments section.

Check out the post here:

On their first wedding anniversary, Athiya Shetty's father, actor Suniel Shetty also shared a happy picture of the couple on Instagram. In the happy click, Athiya, with her arms around KL Rahul, can be seen engrossed in a conversation with him. Along with the picture, the proud father wrote, “Happy first anniversary bachchas.” Replying to the post Athiya commented, “Love you, Papa.” KL Rahul dropped heart emoticons. Sanjay Kapoor and Esha Gupta commented, “Happy anniversary.” Veteran actress Archana Puran Singh commented, “Wishing you both a very happy Anniversary.”

On the occasion of their first anniversary, Athiya and KL Rahul also shared a joint post. In it, they shared a video montage of some memorable moments of their dreamy wedding. The caption said, "Finding you was like coming home."

Take a look at the post below:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in 2023 after dating for nearly five years. They got married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in an intimate ceremony. Sharing photos from their wedding album, the couple announced their union last year on Instagram. In the joint update, they wrote: "In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Here are the wedding photos:

Athiya Shetty marked her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. She then went on to star in movies like Mubarakan, and Motichoor Chaknachoor amongst others.