To Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul On Their 1st Wedding Anniversary, A Wish From Suniel Shetty

Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul. (courtesy: suniel.shetty)

As actor Athiya Shetty and husband KL Rahul celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, the actress' father and film veteran Suniel Shetty posted a picture on his Instagram, wishing the couple. He captioned the post, "Happy first anniversary bachchas." In the comments section, Athiya Shetty wrote, "Love you papaaa." Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Happy anniversary." Archana Puran Singh's comment on the post read, "Wishing you both a very happy anniversary." Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January last year at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in the presence of close friends and family members.

Check out Suniel Shetty's post here:

Athiya Shetty ushered in 2024 with husband KL Rahul and sharing a picture with him on social media Athiya wrote, "Manifesting happiness, love and the ability to just be."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul began dating in 2019 and they got married in 2023. Sharing photos from their wedding album last year, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wrote in their Instagram posts, "In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

ICYMI, see photos from the wedding here:

Athiya, daughter of Bollywood veteran Suniel and Mana Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She also featured in the comedy film Mubarakan and she was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She frequently walks the ramp at fashion shows.