In Athiya Shetty's Birthday Wish For Brother Ahaan, An Epic Throwback

Image Instagrammed by Athiya Shetty.

Athiya Shetty is a doting sister and her latest Instagram post, dedicated to her younger brother Ahan, stands as proof. Ahan Shetty, 28 today, received a lovely birthday wish from his sibling Athiya Shetty. On Thursday, Athiya shared a set of two images, one from her wedding earlier this year and another, a throwback picture of Athiya with little Ahan on her lap. Alongside the two pictures, Athiya Shetty wrote, "Happy birthday to the best brother, best friend and best human. You deserve every bit of happiness and unlimited laddoos. Love you, fool." Birthday boy Ahan replied to the post instantly with a "love you."

Besides Athiya, Ahan's dad Suniel Shetty and brother-in-law KL Rahul also put up birthday posts. In his wish, dad Suniel Shetty wrote, "A lot of friends see my reflection in you Ahan but what i see in you son is the man I always wanted to become … Happy birthday babu … love you with all my heart."

Kl Rahul's wish for his brother-in-law read. "Happy birthday Ahan. So happy to have a brother like you in my life. Always got your back."

Athiya Shetty got married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul in January. For her wedding, Athiya opted for a pastel-shade lehenga set and accessorized the look with statement jewellery. Her brother, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white sherwani. Earlier this year, Ahan shared a picture from Athiya-KL Rahul's wedding album to wish the couple all the love and happiness. "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together," read the caption.

Athiya and Ahan Shetty are kids of veteran actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty.