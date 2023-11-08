Athiya Shetty Stole Her Dad Suniel Shetty's Belt. His LOL Reply

Image was shared by Suniel Shetty. (courtesy: suniel.shetty)

Athiya Shetty and her dad Suniel Shetty's banter on Instagram could not get any more funny. On Wednesday, the Hero actress, who recently celebrated her 31st birthday, shared a picture of herself, wearing her dad's belt. She captioned the image as, "Stole Suneil Shetty's belt today." Her dad and Hera Pheri actor responded to the post with the most hilarious reply. He reshared Athiya's story on his Instagram story and wrote, "Chor (thief)." Now take a look at what Athiya Shetty posted on her social media and how her dad responded to the post:

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Hero alongside Suraj Pancholi, turned 31 on Sunday. On the special occasion, the actress received the sweetest wish from her dad and actor Suniel Shetty.Sharing a throwback image from Athiya's wedding festivities in which he can be seen planting a kiss on her cheeks, dad Suneil wrote, "Happy birthday my baby." The birthday girl was quick to respond as she wrote, "Love you papa." The post garnered a lot of likes on social media with others from the film fraternity dropping birthday wishes for Athiya in the comment section. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Athiya" while Karanvir Sharma wrote, "A very happy birthday to Athiya."

Take a look at the post below:

A few days back, Athiya Shetty shared some beautiful images of herself on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, Athiya Shetty can be seen dressed in her traditional best. Athiya wore flowers in her hair. K L Rahul commented on the pictures, "So beautiful .... So elegant... just looking like a woaw!!" Athiya Shetty replied to the comment and wrote, "I can hear you" and dropped a laugh out loud emoji.

Athiya Shetty made her debut with Hero. She was seen in films like Mubarakan, Nawabzaade and Motichoor Chaknachoor.