These Pics Of Athiya Shetty Make KL Rahul Say 'Looking Like A Wow' (Like The Viral Reel)

Athiya shared this image. (Courtesy: AthiyaShetty)

"Just looking like a wow" fever gripped cricketer KL Rahul too. Athiya Shetty shared some beautiful images of herself on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, Athiya Shetty can be seen dressed in her traditional best. Athiya wore flowers in her hair. Dressed in a sharara suit, Athiya can be seen promoting a jewellery brand in those pictures. K L Rahul commented on the pictures, "So beautiful .... So elegant... just looking like a woaw!!" Athiya Shetty replied to the comment and wrote, "I can hear you" and dropped a laugh out loud emoji. A few days back, Deepika Padukone also made a reel where she can be seen mouthing the lines in a funny tone. Take a look at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Instagram exchange here:

On the cricketer's 31st birthday, the actress shared two candid pictures with KL Rahul and wrote a birthday note. Calling KL Rahul, her "biggest blessing," she wrote, "happiest birthday to my biggest blessing." In the first image, the cricketer can be seen sitting while Athiya hugs him from behind. The next is a monochrome picture in which Athiya gives a warm hug to her husband. Take a look:

The couple got married in January this year in an intimate ceremony attended by their families and close friends, such as Anshula Kapoor, Krishna Shroff and others. Sharing the pictures from their wedding album, the couple captioned the images as: "In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." Take a look:

Athiya Shetty made her debut with Hero. She was seen in films like Mubarakan, Nawabzaade and Motichoor Chaknachoor.