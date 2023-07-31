KL Rahul Is His 'Stunning Wife' Athiya Shetty's Biggest Cheerleader. Here's Proof

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: athiyashetty)

Cricketer KL Rahul is oh so smitten by his wife Athiya Shetty and his latest Instagram story stands as proof. It so happened that actor and daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty walked the ramp as a showstopper for fashion designer Anamika Khanna on Sunday at the India Couture Week 2023 in an ethereal white ensemble. While the Hero star has been garnering praises from all quarters for her enigmatic presence on the ramp, one of the sweetest comments came from none other than her husband KL Rahul. Sharing a video of the actress from the fashion event, the cricketer wrote, "My stunning wife."

Notably, her husband KL Rahul was not Athiya Shetty's only cheerleader, her friend and Mubarakan co-star Ileana D'Cruz also showered love on the actress. Posting a picture Athiya, Ileana wrote a wholesome caption. It read, "I mean this girl is just (fire emoji) and walking for one of my fav designers Anamika Khanna. You killed it Athu."

Coming back to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, On the cricketer's 31st birthday, the actress shared two adorable candid pictures with KL Rahul and wrote a sweet birthday note. Calling KL Rahul, her "biggest blessing," she wrote, "happiest birthday to my biggest blessing." In the first image, the cricketer can be seen sitting while Athiya hugs him from behind. The next is a monochrome picture in which Athiya gives a warm hug to her husband.

The couple got married in January this year in an intimate ceremony attended by their families and close friends, such as Anshula Kapoor, Krishna Shroff and others. Sharing the pictures from their wedding album, the couple captioned the images as: "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. "

Athiya's dear friends Akansha Ranjan, Anshula Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Krishna Shroff, and Diana Penty were part of the guest list. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, were invited as well.