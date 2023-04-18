Athiya Shetty Wishes Her 'Biggest Blessing' - Husband KL Rahul - On His 31st Birthday Like This

Athiya Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

KL Rahul is celebrating his 31st birthday today, and on this occasion, the Indian cricketer received an adorable wish from his wife Athiya Shetty. The actress shared two adorable candid pictures with KL Rahul and wrote a sweet birthday note. Calling KL Rahul, her "biggest blessing," she wrote, "happiest birthday to my biggest blessing." In the first image, the cricketer can be seen sitting while Athiya hugs him from behind. The next is a monochrome picture in which Athiya gives a warm hug to her husband.

KL Rahul had a midnight celebration which took place inside a hotel room. In the image, the cricketer can be seen cutting the birthday cake with Athiya Shetty standing next to him. The couple can be seen twinning in black and white ensembles.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul received a warm wish from his father-in-law Suniel Shetty. The actor shared a picture from Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding day and captioned it as "Blessed to have you in our lives ...Happy birthday, baba." Well. KL Rahul was quick to respond with heart and evil eye emoticons.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January this year in an intimate ceremony attended by their families and close friends, such as Anshula Kapoor, Krishna Shroff and others. Sharing the pictures from their wedding album, the couple captioned the images as: "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. "

Here's wishing KL Rahul a very happy birthday!

