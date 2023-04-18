Suniel Shetty's Birthday Wish For Son-In-Law KL Rahul Is All Kinds Of Adorable. See Post

Suniel Shetty in a frame with KL Rahul. (courtesy: suniel.shetty)

First, let us all wish India cricketer KL Rahul a very happy birthday. The flamboyant batter turns 31. This year is all the more special as it is his first birthday after marriage. KL Rahul got married to Athiya Shetty earlier this year. To make his birthday memorable, KL Rahul's father-in-law, veteran actor Suniel Shetty has shared a heartwarming note on Instagram. He has also picked a picture from KL Rahul and Athiya's wedding album. The birthday wish read, “Blessed to have you in our lives …Happy birthday, baba. @klrahul@athiyashetty.” KL Rahul quickly reacted to the post with red heart and evil eye emojis. Athiya followed suit. Actor Rahul Dev dropped a red heart and raising hands emojis.

We also got a glimpse of KL Rahul's birthday party. The cricketer, who is busy with the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, is seen cutting into a yummicilious cake with Athiya Shetty standing next to him. The mini-birthday celebration took place inside a hotel room. KL Rahul is presenting Lucknow SuperGiants in IPL 2023.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty also posed for a happy selfie. The couple are twinning and winning in black-white outfits.

Athiya Shetty's brother, actor Ahan has picked a throwback picture from his family album to wish “brother” KL Rahul. Sharing a picture on Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Happy birthday, brother” along with a white heart emoji.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23 this year. The couple, at the time of announcing their wedding news, wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.””

Happy Birthday, KL Rahul.