On Siblings Day, Athiya Shetty Shares An Adorable Pic From Her Wedding Album To Wish Brother Ahan

Athiya Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

The World is celebrating Siblings Day, and so is Athiya Shetty. The actress treated her Insta family to an adorable picture of her with her brother Ahan Shetty from her wedding album. She has shared a monochrome picture in which Ahan can be seen holding her hand as he walks the bride out. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Always showing me the way," followed by a heart with an arrow emoticon. Soon after Athiya Shetty shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Zaheer Iqbal and Saiyami Kher dropped heart emoticons. A fan commented, "Best siblings ever."

Take a look below:

Athiya Shetty got married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul in January. For her wedding, Athiya opted for a pastel-shade lehenga set and accessorized the look with statement jewellery. Her brother, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white sherwani. Earlier, Ahan shared a similar picture from Athiya-KL Rahul's wedding album to wish the couple all the love and happiness. "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together," read the caption.

Take a look below:



A look at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's mesmerizing pictures from their wedding. "In your light, I learn how to love..." Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," read the caption.

Take a look:

Athiya and Ahan Shetty are kids of veteran actor Suniel Shetty.