Shanaya And Khushi Kapoor Had This Much Fun At Tania Shroff's Birthday Bash. See Pics

Shanaya Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended friend Tania Shroff's birthday party last night in Mumbai. Now, Shanaya has offered a sneak peek into the celebrations and seeing the images, it seems the Kapoor cousins had a blast. In the first image, Shanaya and Khushi are happily posing with Anjini Dhawan, followed by a cute picture of Shanaya and Khushi. The other pictures are of Shanaya posing with a couple of her friends at the party. For Ahan Shetty's girlfriend, Tania's birthday bash, Shanaya opts for a black top paired with a printed skirt, while Khushi looks stunning in a crop top with a plunging neckline and jeans.

Sharing the post, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "last night." Soon after she shared the post, her mom Maheep Kapoor commented, "Cuties," followed by heart emoticons. Her father Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Cool pictures." Birthday girl Tania Shroff dropped several emoticons.

Take a look below:



Khushi Kapoor has also dropped a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories. Take a look below:

Others who attended Tania Shroff's birthday party were the Khan siblings, Aryan and Suhana, Agastya Nanda, Nirvan Khan and Orhan Awatramani.



Coming back to Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor, both of them are soon going to make their Bollywood debut. Shanaya will be seen in Karan Johar's Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The movie is yet to go on the floors.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor has Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya. Last year in December, they wrapped up the shooting of the film. It will release on Netflix, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.