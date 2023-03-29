Viral: Agastya Nanda Blows A Kiss To Rumoured Girlfriend Suhana Khan At Party - Watch

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan were spotted in Mumbai together.

The Archies co-stars, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who are rumoured to be dating each other, shared a sweet moment last night. On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson attended Tania Shroff's (Ahan Shetty's girlfriend) birthday party in Mumbai. In the video, Suhana can be seen leaving the venue while Agastya, Tania and Ahan come to drop her off. Suhana can be seen chatting with Tania as she walks towards her car. Agastya, who can be seen standing nearby, helps Suhana to her car. Before sitting in the car, Suhana waves at Agastya and in return, he blows a kiss and then closes the door of the car.

For the party, Suhana Khan opts for an off-shoulder grey ensemble, while Agastya Nanda looks uber cool in a black t-shirt and jeans.

Check out the video below:

Others who attended Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff's birthday bash were Aryan Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan and Orhan Awatramani.

Coming back to Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, the dating rumours sparked when Shah Rukh Khan's daughter attended The Kapoors' annual Christmas celebrations. Suhana arrived with Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda at Kunal Kapoor's house.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will be making their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The movie also stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead. Apart from them, the Indian adaptation of the popular comic of the same name also stars Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Dot and Mihir Ahuja. It will release on Netflix, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.