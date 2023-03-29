Pics: At Tania Shroff's Birthday Party - Suhana-Aryan Khan, Agastya Nanda, Shanaya-Khushi Kapoor And Others

Star kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were clicked at Tania Shroff's birthday bash.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted last night, arriving at the birthday party of Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff. Other attendees to the party, which was held at Tania Shroff's residence, included star kids Shanaya Kapoor, her cousin Khushi Kapoor and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Orhan Awatramani, who shares a close bond with the star kids, also made a stylish appearance. For the party, Suhana Khan opted for a lovely long gown while Aryan Khan kept it casual in a black hoodie. Cousins Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor made heads turn in their party outfits while Nirvan Khan was seen sporting a blue jacket.

Here are some pictures from last night:

Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda attended the party, wearing a black t-shirt while Orhan Awatramani looked funky in a printed shirt that he teamed up with brown pants. Birthday girl Tania Shroff, who looked stunning in her all-black outfit was clicked with her boyfriend Ahan Shetty, who complimented his girlfriend in a black printed shirt and pants.

Some more pictures from last night:

A few days ago, Nirvan Khan and Mahikaa Rampal were spotted partying with Ananya Panday's sister Rysa and Naomika Saran, Twinkle Khanna's niece.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is all set to enter Bollywood as a filmmaker. Last year in December, he shared a post on his Instagram handle announcing his first project with Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. He revealed that he completed the writing of his first project. Aryan shared a picture that shows the script and a clapboard with "Red Chillies Entertainment" written on it. In the caption, he wrote, "Wrapped with the writing... can't wait to say action (camera emoticon).

Take a look below:

Suhana Khan, who is already the Internet's favourite, treated her fans, a day back, with a new picture of herself from inside a car. The photo was clicked by a friend, and Suhana can be seen talking to someone over the phone. In the picture, Suhana looked pretty in a black ensemble with a plunging neckline. She re-shared the photo on her Instagram stories and simply dropped a heart emoji in the caption. Check out the post below:

Suhana Khan is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor in the lead. The movie will release on Netflix, but the makers are yet to announce the date.