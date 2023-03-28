Just A Candid Pic Of Suhana Khan Busy On Phone. That's It That's The Post

Suhana Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, has treated her Insta family to a new picture. It is a candid image in which she can be seen travelling in a car. The photo is clicked by a friend, while she can be seen talking to someone over the phone. Suhana looks pretty in a black ensemble with a plunging neckline. She re-shared the photo on her Instagram stories and simply dropped a heart emoji in the caption. Check out the post below:

Suhana Khan rarely shares a post on her Instagram handle, but whenever she does, it immediately makes it to the trend list. She shared some pretty pictures from her recent photoshoot a week ago and simply wrote, "Hi," in the caption. In the images, she looks beautiful in a white ensemble. She styled her hair into a messy bun.

Take a look below:

On Sunday, Gauri Khan shared a perfect family picture on her Instagram handle in which Suhana can be seen posing in style in a black-white ensemble. The other members of the Khan family - Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan and AbRam Khan - can be seen in matching black ensembles. Sharing the image, Gauri wrote, "Family is what makes a home..."

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor in the lead. The movie will release on Netflix, but the makers are yet to announce the date.