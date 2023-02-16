KL Rahul Revealed This About Athiya Shetty: 'The Whole Family Is Afraid Of Her'

Still from a video shared by Vogue India. (courtesy: VogueIndia)

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul got married in a close-knit ceremony on January 24. The wedding festivities took place at Athiya's father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Now, the couple have featured on Vogue India's February digital cover. During their shoot, the two participated in a relationship quiz. In a video shared on YouTube, Athiya and KL Rahul are seen answering questions about each other in the most adorable way possible. From “who is a better cook” to “who is the funny one?” the two made the video look ridiculously cute. When asked who is the funny one, Athiya said, “It's me,” and everyone agreed. Both Athiya and KL Rahul agreed that the cricketer is a better cook.

Then, Athiya Shetty asked KL Rahul, “Who am I closest to in the family?” and “Who am I the most scared off in the family?” His answer, “You are the closest to your mother. And, the whole family is afraid of you.”

Well, Athiya Shetty also answered a few cricket-related questions asked by the flamboyant batter. When KL Rahul wanted her to explain the meaning of a free hit, Athiya didn't disappoint at all.

You can watch the video here:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul painted our screens red with their wedding album. In a joint post, the couple wrote, “‘In your light, I learn how to love…' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends, relatives and family members. Athiya's dear friends Akansha Ranjan, Anshula Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Krishna Shroff, and Diana Penty were part of the guest list. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, were invited as well.