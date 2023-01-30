'God Blessed Us With Athiya' :Suniel Shetty Shares Intricate Details Of Daughter's Wedding

Suniel Shetty stated that there were "less than 100 guests" at the wedding.

Athiya Shetty married cricketer KL Rahul on January 23 and the celebrations were full of love, fun and laughter. The couple has been sharing beautiful candid pictures from the celebrations and the internet cannot get enough of it. Now, Suniel Shetty, the father of the new bride and the new father-in-law, has shared some intricate details from the festivities including the newly-wedded couple's decision to get married at his Khandala home.

Taking to LinkedIn, Mr Shetty stated that the family is grateful for all the love Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have received. He said that the couple has "complementary personalities." He wrote, "As parents we wish them the very best for their future together. I'm thrilled to see how complementary their personalities are." He added that both "the kids" are private individuals and have been brought up with similar values.

He stated that he always wanted a daughter. "Like most men, I always wanted a daughter. God blessed us with Athiya - who's grown up to be an independent & affectionate girl." He further added that she is a lot like her maternal grandmother. "And like any father, her wedding was a day I looked forward to. As parents, we knew this was going to be the most important day of her life & the start of a new journey, the most significant one," he said.

Mr Shetty said that the families were not surprised when the couple decided to keep things simple for the wedding. "Mana & I were overjoyed when, together, they decided that they'd like to get married in our Khandala home," he added.

The 'Hera Pheri' actor said that they built the Khandala home, where the couple got married, for their kids. The home has been a happy place for the Shetty family. "Mana & I had literally built this home for our kids. Through the busiest & most challenging periods of our lives, that home has been my family's happy place, in the lap of nature. A lot of our happiest memories are from those little breaks we'd take in that home when the kids were growing up. We've literally planted every tree there, ourselves. Watching them grow & flourish over the last 25 odd years, these trees have been like siblings for Athiya & Ahan," he added.

Mr Shetty stated that there were "less than 100 guests and at no point did things seem like a strain." Everyone present at the wedding was dressed traditionally and enjoyed to their heart's content. "Hopefully, Ahan, Mana & I did a good job hosting everyone," he said.

He also shared the bond his wife, Mana Shetty shares with their son-in-law. "He's well mannered, intelligent, & extremely composed. Mana & Rahul are a riot together! Most importantly, like all athletes, he's seen ups & downs - which is something that will help him long after he's done with cricket."

He mentions that he doesn't know what to say when people ask him how it feels to be a father-in-law. He continued, "What I do know is that I've always treated Rahul like my own son, and that's how it'll always be. That he happens to be pretty good at my favourite sport, is a bonus!"