In Which Suniel Shetty Dances With Daughter Athiya At Her Sangeet. See Pics

Suniel Shetty with daughter Athiya. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

Athiya Shetty, who married cricketer KL Rahul last week, shared some more picture-perfect moments from her pre-wedding festivities. The sangeet ceremony to be precise. One picture that has our heart is the one in which Suniel Shetty can be seen dancing with daughter Athiya. The actress simply added the date of the occasion and wrote: "22.01.23." Suniel Shetty dropped a black heart emoji in the comments section. Ileana D'Cruz commented:"Ahhhh you beauteous crazy child." Krishna Shroff, who was also present at the sangeet ceremony, dropped a dancing emoji along with an orange heart. Esha Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented on the post with a couple of emojis.

See the post shared by Athiya Shetty here:

Athiya Shetty's husband KL Rahul also shared a couple of pictures from the ceremony and he simply wrote: "22.01.23." In the first shot, he and Athiya Shetty can be seen dancing. There also also more pictures of the couple dancing and one photo of the groom with his boy gang.

Take a look:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse last week. The couple announced that they are married by posting pictures from their big day and they wrote: "In your light, I learn how to love...Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Here are some more photos from KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding festivities:

Athiya, daughter of Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty and wife Mana, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She also featured in the comedy film Mubarakan and she was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Suniel Shetty is the star of films like Hera Pheri and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Refugee, LOC Kargil, Border and Main Hoon Na, to name a few. In the recent years, he starred in Mumbai Saga. He recently made his web debut with the series Dharavi Bank.